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Update
On Russian Jabbing Of Military Personnel & Clandestine US Operations In Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/v1nn1v8-update-on-russian-jabbing-of-military-personnel-and-clandestine-us-operatio.html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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Riley Waggaman Article: - https://bit.ly/3CKVSgN
The Intercept Article: - https://bit.ly/3RJIw8Y
Clandestine, US Operations, In Ukraine