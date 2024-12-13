BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Linc Austin Show Top Generals Fired After Infowars Reports Nuclear Missile Transfer 2013
22 views • 4 months ago

Episode of The Linc Austin Show, October 13, 2013, discussing the firing of Navy Vice Admiral Tim Giardina and Air Force General Michael Carey after Infowars reported a secret black-ops transfer of nuclear warheads from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas to South Carolina. On the same day, Sen. Lindsey Graham conducted a press conference in Charlotte, NC, urging US military intervention against the Assad regime in Syria, otherwise Syria or Iran might detonate a nuclear bomb in Charleston Harbour, SC.

Keywords
obamagrahamsyrianuclearbombnukecharlestoncareygiardinadyess
