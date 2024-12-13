Linc Austin Show Top Generals Fired After Infowars Reports Nuclear Missile Transfer 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode of The Linc Austin Show, October 13, 2013, discussing the firing of Navy Vice Admiral Tim Giardina and Air Force General Michael Carey after Infowars reported a secret black-ops transfer of nuclear warheads from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas to South Carolina. On the same day, Sen. Lindsey Graham conducted a press conference in Charlotte, NC, urging US military intervention against the Assad regime in Syria, otherwise Syria or Iran might detonate a nuclear bomb in Charleston Harbour, SC.