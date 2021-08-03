The BIG Picture Episode 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Source Material :
The BIG Picture with Billy TK, Antoinette James & Vinny Eastwood…
https://www.facebook.com/100063927240945/videos/3086631304902757
Editor : Jason Bainbridge (The Statistical Giants)
Intro music
Thomas Mutiu
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPlZ5UHhd-H8VO8x55vtQZg
Epic Music - The Universe - NoCopyRight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqTvJJ5ilPk
ROYALTY FREE Political Campaign Background Music For Videos / Political Music Royalty Free
Music for Video Library
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWk18HoiMak
sPACE STATION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_AVe0aJ_C4
Earth Zoom Out to the Eye of God
Raul H Rivas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7q_sTobdAw&;list=PLXvt-xw5ns2kH6tCiB5pXGSMkdhYMlBrY&index=78
Waving flag NZ
Green Screen Animation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHACjTEDJak
CITY STREETS GREEN SCREEN free stock footage
OregonVideoTours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RW5a6D-O-i8&;list=PLoF3XKhWSnLztfTZS-elx3dFA3t8P120s
The History of the New Zealand Flag - Flag Consideration Project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1-WhsDA-Iw