© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremy Hammond Is $camd£mic Pushing Viral M0r0n
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 21, 2022
Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammonds recent article that alleges that Sars Covid II has been isolated. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond’s explanation of how a virus is isolated.
The definitions, the science and technology behind isolation and purification, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond’s argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.
The definitions, the science and technology behind isolation and purification, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond’s argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.