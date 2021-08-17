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THE HIGH WIRE W/ DEL BIGTREE:THE VACCINE INJURED UNITE
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393 views • August 17, 2021
THE VACCINE INJURED UNITE
Healthcare workers severely injured by the #Covid19 vaccine, Shawn Skelton and Angelia Desselle, return to The Highwire for a surprising update.
#ShawnSkelton #AngeliaDesselle #VaccineInjury #Ivermectin #VAERS #VaxLonghaulers #C19Reactions #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW226
POSTED: August 2, 2021
At the end of the day the medical practices everywhere are being funded by the governments! Doctor's can no longer be trusted ANYWHERE!
Healthcare workers severely injured by the #Covid19 vaccine, Shawn Skelton and Angelia Desselle, return to The Highwire for a surprising update.
#ShawnSkelton #AngeliaDesselle #VaccineInjury #Ivermectin #VAERS #VaxLonghaulers #C19Reactions #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW226
POSTED: August 2, 2021
At the end of the day the medical practices everywhere are being funded by the governments! Doctor's can no longer be trusted ANYWHERE!
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