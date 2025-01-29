BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
General Flynn | “A Pardon Should Not Mitigate Murder.” - Flynn + Why Did Ellison Say? "You Can Design a Vaccine for Every Individual Person. Make That mRNA Vaccine Robotically Using AI."
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1751 followers
97 views • 3 months ago

General Flynn | “A Pardon Should Not Mitigate Murder.” - Flynn + Celebrating Early Trump 47 Wins + Why Did Ellison Say? "You Can Design a Vaccine for Every Individual Person. Make That mRNA Vaccine Robotically Using AI."


Watch the General Flynn Documentary Today At: www.FlynnMovie.com

Learn More About General Flynn Today At: https://x.com/GenFlynn

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Programmable Money Related Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com


Celebrating 10 Early Wins for the Trump 47 Administration Including:

WIN #1 - Releasing the January 6ers

WIN #2 - Bringing Relief to the People of North Carolina

WIN #3 - Freeing the Prolifers That Were Arrested for Peacefully Protesting

WIN #4 - Pulling America Out of the World Health Organization

WIN #5 - Releasing the JFK, RFK & MLK Classified Documents

WIN #6 - President Trump Celebrated His 20th Anniversary

WIN #7 - Declaring Energy Emergency

WIN #8 - Declaring Border Emergency

WIN #9 - Declaring Federal Workers Must Return

WIN #10 - Energizing America & Championing America First


119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content


Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: http://TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk


Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari


119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content


What Is The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/


How Does The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution Work? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-diagram/



Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showlarry ellison
