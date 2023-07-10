X22 REPORT Ep 3111b - Strategic Pre-Planned, Once Trump Is In The White House, The [DS] Reign Will Be Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3111b - July 9, 2023 (posted 12:45am)

Strategic Pre-Planned, Once Trump Is In The White House, The [DS] Reign Will Be Over





The [DS] is panicking because they cannot stop the evidence from coming out. Trump sends a message that once he is back in the office the reign of the [DS] will be over and we will be a free nation once again. This is a marker, the people, must decide if they want, they people need to take back the country. Once the people make the final decision Trump and the military will be ready to make their move.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days