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Repeating the same lie is called illusory truth effect
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31 views • February 16, 2022
It is used against us. It starts with those in charge. The lies are repeated down the chain including the media which may cause a mass psychosis formation event. The lies motivate the community leaders who want to change the laws and those who see through the deceptions have to battle those in charge. And as you can see in this video, the victims are the ones that are perpetrating this abuse on the public. It’s important that we call them out on these gas-lighting attempts and show truth to those who have been deceived.
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