NFSC Speaks with musician DVS 7.0: The Chinese Communist Party is waging a cyber data warfare against the United States in all branches
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p24irfb88f0

01/09/2023 NFSC Speaks with musician DVS 7.0: The Chinese Communist Party is waging a cyber data warfare against the United States in all branches. They control data to control American people, American companies, and American government


01/09/2023 新中国联邦访谈采访音乐人DVS 7.0：中共正在对美国进行的数据网络战争涉及到方方面面，他们通过控制数据来控制美国人、美国企业和美国政府

