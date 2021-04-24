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'What is the REAL reason why Trump is pushing the vaccines!
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400 views • April 24, 2021
Interesting analysis. We very well see Mr Trump back in the saddle soon. Forget 2024! The video shows Trump's speech before the UN. AMERICA IS SOVEREIGN AND WILL NOT JOIN A GLOBAL GOVERNMENT! My trust is in God and I don't believe he is going to allow the patients to run the insane asylum!
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