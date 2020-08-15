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Trump = Economic Growth? with Ali Pardo
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3 views • August 15, 2020
After Hours catches up with Ali Pardo – Deputy Communications Director for the 2020 Trump Campaign – to break down the state of the economy going into the election and what Americans need to do for economic recovery.
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