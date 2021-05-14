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💦 So What 💦
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15 views • May 14, 2021
This Mizuoka Nobuyuki Group May Day performance of “So What” still fascinates and entertains me some 14 years after the event took place. It obviously has much to do with the carefree synergy the players display. Equally important, though, is the fact that this recording represents a far superior arrangement to the famous original by the great Miles Davis!
Song Harvest blog about this video:
https://songharvest.net/index.php/2021/05/11/so-what/
Song Harvest blog about this video:
https://songharvest.net/index.php/2021/05/11/so-what/
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