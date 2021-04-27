Fauci Should Be Questioned for Gain-of-Function Experiments

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4/25/2021 Senator Rand Paul: The origin of the CCP virus is a huge ethical question. Dr. Fauci should be questioned for allowing labs to use government funding for gain-of-function experiments and upgrading animal viruses to infect humans. Furthermore, why has President Biden not mentioned a single word about the origin of the CCP virus when he spoke with Xi Jinping?