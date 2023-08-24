If God is Good, Why is There Suffering? | Apologetics Video Shorts

If God is good...Why is there suffering in the world? Short answer: We're not perfect, so it's impossible for us to live in a perfect world. Our sin causes others to suffer, and God Himself subjected creation to decay because of sin. Check out the video to learn more!
* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u
* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/
* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/
Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions, https://ChanceOfWonder.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.