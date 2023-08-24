Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If God is Good, Why is There Suffering? | Apologetics Video Shorts
channel image
Chance of Wonder
0 Subscribers
53 views
Published Yesterday

If God is good...Why is there suffering in the world? Short answer: We're not perfect, so it's impossible for us to live in a perfect world. Our sin causes others to suffer, and God Himself subjected creation to decay because of sin. Check out the video to learn more!


* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u 

* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/ 

* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/ 


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions, https://ChanceOfWonder.com 

Keywords
trusting godgod is goodbible wisdomchristian sufferingwhy is there sufferinggods goodnessis god goodquestioning sufferinghard to trust godpurpose of sufferingfaith in gods goodness in sufferingwhy is there canceris god good all the timehow do i trust god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket