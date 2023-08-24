If God is Good, Why is There Suffering? | Apologetics Video Shorts

If God is good...Why is there suffering in the world? Short answer: We're not perfect, so it's impossible for us to live in a perfect world. Our sin causes others to suffer, and God Himself subjected creation to decay because of sin. Check out the video to learn more!





