🔥Colombia: Pres Petro publicly challenged Marco Rubio, daring Rubio to 'try' putting him in prison
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

🔥  "In Cuba you have to kneel, because here, there is a jaguar about to wake up."

President Gustavo Petro just publicly challenged Marco Rubio.

At an event today, Colombia’s president dared the U.S. Secretary of State to “try” putting him in prison, mocking Rubio’s tough talk:

“If he wants to put the orange jumpsuit on me — try it.”

Petro said Colombians “do not kneel” to foreign pressure and warned that the country knows these “moves” after decades of conflict.

He also took aim at Rubio’s Cuba obsessions:

“We are not guilty of what happened to his grandfather and his father. His past hatreds aren’t Colombia’s problem.”

Adding: 

🔥 Clintons subpoenaed for Epstein Probe Depositions

House Oversight Chair James Comer has ordered Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear for depositions next month in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The Clintons’ lawyer had pushed for written statements instead, but Comer insists on in-person testimony regarding their "relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell."

"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein… in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest," Comer added.

