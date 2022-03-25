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Ancient Map Shows the Lost City of Atlantis is the Eye of the Sahara - Ancient Civilization
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151 views • March 25, 2022
Bright Insight.
The Eye of Africa is not just the most likely location of Atlantis, but the connection of this new evidence I’m about share makes this case so compelling that it’s practically definitive.
In my first two videos on the topic of The Lost City of Atlantis, I connected the dots on more than a dozen similarities between Plato’s description of Atlantis, to that of the Richat Structure,
which is commonly referred to as the Eye of the Sahara and is located in a remote region of North West Africa, in the country of Mauritania. Atlantis has been hidden in plain sight for thousands of years.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhihe-ancient-map-shows-the-lost-city-of-atlantis-is-the-eye-of-the-sahara-ancien.html
The Eye of Africa is not just the most likely location of Atlantis, but the connection of this new evidence I’m about share makes this case so compelling that it’s practically definitive.
In my first two videos on the topic of The Lost City of Atlantis, I connected the dots on more than a dozen similarities between Plato’s description of Atlantis, to that of the Richat Structure,
which is commonly referred to as the Eye of the Sahara and is located in a remote region of North West Africa, in the country of Mauritania. Atlantis has been hidden in plain sight for thousands of years.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhihe-ancient-map-shows-the-lost-city-of-atlantis-is-the-eye-of-the-sahara-ancien.html
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