5 Secrets That the SUGAR Industry Does Not Want You to Know About.

1. They hid the truth about the dangers of sugar They quietly paid researchers to cover up a study that connected eating sugar to increasing the risk of heart attacks, other cardiovascular events, and cancer. 2. They made sugar an essential ingredient in food An average person in the US consumes 26 teaspoons of sugar every day. 3. Sugar is subsidized in the United States Tax dollars are paid to farmers to produce sugar. 4. The bliss point This is the optimized amount of sugar to create a delicious effect, which causes a spike in endorphins. This practice trains the mind that to feel pleasure, you need to keep eating sugar. 5. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics establishes food policies This is a group of dietitians who are the most influential over food policy. Unfortunately, they have a close relationship with the ultra-processed food industry. Sugar is composed of fructose and glucose. Glucose is metabolized by all of your cells. But, fructose is only metabolized by the liver. When you consume high amounts of table sugar or high-fructose corn syrup, you’re creating a toxic effect on the liver, similar to alcohol toxicity. When you cut sugar out of the diet, your body replaces it with ketones. Ketones are a super fuel for the body. Cutting out sugar and going on a low-carb diet is not only better for your health, but it will also help shift the market to a healthier one. Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio: Dr. Berg, age 58, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis and intermittent fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals®. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.



