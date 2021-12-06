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ANOTHER ALL FOREIGN LATINO SPANISH SPEAKING CREW IN ONE DAY WON'T HIRE ENGLISH SPEAKING AMERICAN
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20 views • December 06, 2021
Date: 7-8a December 6th 2021
Location: Apartment building at 24th? st and Glenrosa Ave.
Phoenix Arizona
I walked by this apartment complex this morning and asked for work. One of the foreign latino roofer crew told me no work for me when I asked him. They were removing the apartment roof and putting it in a new, expensive pickup truck(bought with the pandemic $$?).
All 3 roof removers I observed were foreign, latino speaking spanish.
Roofing used to be a well paid, blue collar job for Americans. Now, shady apartment owners give the jobs to unqualified illegals resulting in alot less jobs for Americans and more dangerous and shoddy workmanship.
These foreign, illegal latino crews are also extremely racist. I have never seen them work with US citizen, non spanish speaking white, black and native americans.
Note: I've audited and asked for work at over 200 sites in California and Arizona. Not one would offer me any work when I requested work and all were virtually 100 percent spanish speaking foreign latinos.
Regular Americans are now forced to do the job highly paid bureaucrats will not but they force face diapers and poison jabs on healthy Americans.
Note: The Feds are exempting the illegal aliens from the poison jabs and masks. Many of them carry TB, Malaria and other 3rd world diseases killing millions of Americans that took the big pharma jabs-which destroy natural immunity.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
Jonathanadlermedia
Location: Apartment building at 24th? st and Glenrosa Ave.
Phoenix Arizona
I walked by this apartment complex this morning and asked for work. One of the foreign latino roofer crew told me no work for me when I asked him. They were removing the apartment roof and putting it in a new, expensive pickup truck(bought with the pandemic $$?).
All 3 roof removers I observed were foreign, latino speaking spanish.
Roofing used to be a well paid, blue collar job for Americans. Now, shady apartment owners give the jobs to unqualified illegals resulting in alot less jobs for Americans and more dangerous and shoddy workmanship.
These foreign, illegal latino crews are also extremely racist. I have never seen them work with US citizen, non spanish speaking white, black and native americans.
Note: I've audited and asked for work at over 200 sites in California and Arizona. Not one would offer me any work when I requested work and all were virtually 100 percent spanish speaking foreign latinos.
Regular Americans are now forced to do the job highly paid bureaucrats will not but they force face diapers and poison jabs on healthy Americans.
Note: The Feds are exempting the illegal aliens from the poison jabs and masks. Many of them carry TB, Malaria and other 3rd world diseases killing millions of Americans that took the big pharma jabs-which destroy natural immunity.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
Jonathanadlermedia
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