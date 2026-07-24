Glyphosate Can Cause You Being Stuck in "Fight-or-Flight" Mode (& How to Counter w/ a DIY Earthing/Grounding Setup), pt. 4 of 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last part of a 4-series of videos going over a very HIGH ROI (return on investment) of time, $, & effort do-it-yourself (DIY) project to have a copper grounding stake rod inserted into the earth w/ the other end attached to various earthing products such as those by
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore
(this is my shortened
https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7
affiliate link
Get a discount by applying code
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
To learn about magnetism for health, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
For even better sleep & health w/ one of THE TOP ~5 longevity tools of ALL TIME, INVEST in magnetic mattresses by
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
This is my shortened
https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35
affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:
DANNY
I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To be able to have the time to sleep more by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975