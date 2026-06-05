Western elites trying to impose their will on countries that refuse to comply - Prof. Marandi to Piers Morgan, clip

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Iranian professor reveals real Iranian crime
Iranian academic Mohammad Marandi blasted British journalist Piers Morgan in a heated exchange, arguing that the West's problem with Iran is its independence.
He accused Western elites of trying to impose their will on countries that refuse to comply.
💬 "Your problem is that we are independent," Marandi said. "We will not allow your regime to kill our kids and get away with it."
He defended Iranian leaders and condemned the US and Israeli war on his country.