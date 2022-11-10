Metagenes and Bridges through Mortality

Feb 28, 2019

This segment continues from our last discussion on macro to micro Alchemy and Metagenes. Here we cover.. Lauda's recounted anecdote of an extreme Metagene activation under duress. Her description of what it felt like being birthed/berthed here. Experiences here through Mortality and Immortality Importance of being 'non-reactionary' through these fields of increasing turbulence and conflict. The road of self work coinciding with service to others. Service to others must be service to self in overcoming and transmuting so as to be the living embodiment in the flesh of our Matter in being the living proof of our Verse. After which service to others is the result naturally that takes shape via the Infini-Verse experiencing the result of our 'Matter' and hence being the living proof thereof, and like a Beacon of Light emitting that throughout all Creation at which point the Infini-Verse will naturally be a result of service to others as its result.





Correction: The film referenced is 'Life is Beautiful'. Ultimately service to others must be first and foremost the service to oneself in overcoming, transmuting and being the living embodiment of that in the flesh. Things will naturally open up once we have overcome and serviced ourselves/our cells and achieved the foundation of our own Matter after which all other matter will be reflective of what we are within ourselves/our cells and Verse.

