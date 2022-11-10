Metagenes and Bridges through Mortality

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Correction: The film referenced is 'Life is Beautiful'. Ultimately service to others must be first and foremost the service to oneself in overcoming, transmuting and being the living embodiment of that in the flesh. Things will naturally open up once we have overcome and serviced ourselves/our cells and achieved the foundation of our own Matter after which all other matter will be reflective of what we are within ourselves/our cells and Verse. Website: www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected]
Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0