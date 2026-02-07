The win's that bringing change for the good ~ Winning is a Revolutionary Act ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about Robert Redfield pivoting the goal post again by saying that he never said that vaccines would make everybody safe, but now he admits that the anti-vaxxers were right all along. We will also talk about how some of the real programs for helping the autistic being caught in a backlash with the many that are a scam, and they are caught in the cross fire with the scams being shutdown. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 461: Wins of change.
