The win's that bringing change for the good ~ Winning is a Revolutionary Act ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
24 followers
Follow
0
9 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion we will talk about Robert Redfield pivoting the goal post again by saying that he never said that vaccines would make everybody safe, but now he admits that the anti-vaxxers were right all along. We will also talk about how some of the real programs for helping the autistic being caught in a backlash with the many that are a scam, and they are caught in the cross fire with the scams being shutdown. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 461: Wins of change.


References:

- e461: Wins of Change

  https://rumble.com/v750z0i-episode-461-wins-of-change.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipcdcautismvaccinechangecultpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationofanmisinformationrobertmandatewinsinconvenientredfield
