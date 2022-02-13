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Operation Scorpio #99 - 12 February 22 - Guests: Mike Gaddy + Pastor Dan
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368 views • February 13, 2022
The synagogue of satan has been a cancer eating away at this Republic since it's inception. The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy + Pastor Dan join the show to discuss decades of their research.
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