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Rebuilding God's Way
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22 views • September 09, 2020
We go through upheavals in our lives, sometimes multiple times, as we are being consistently transformed into the likeness of our King Yahshua. As we are humbled, and return to Him, to His ways, He restores us and creates a new thing in us, our families, marriages, homes, and upon the earth... His plans for His people are for blessings, abundance, and a life of communing and serving Him, His Kingdom come, AMEN!
Lamentations 3:1-3, 18, 22-33
Ezra 6:14, 20-22, 7:6, 25-28
Nehamiah 8
Psalm 128
Lamentations 3:1-3, 18, 22-33
Ezra 6:14, 20-22, 7:6, 25-28
Nehamiah 8
Psalm 128
Keywords
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