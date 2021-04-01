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Frank McCaughey with Ivor Cummins - Covid Lockdown Special!
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30 views • April 01, 2021
Visited with Irish entrepreneur Frank McCaughey yesterday, and we recorded a VERY Frank conversation! Enjoy the pure, unadulterated #reality of the science and the data. We cover it all! ;-)
Visit this post, to see the papers and the data! https://thefatemperor.com/scientific-analyses-and-papers-on-lockdown-effectiveness/
Visit this post, to see the papers and the data! https://thefatemperor.com/scientific-analyses-and-papers-on-lockdown-effectiveness/
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