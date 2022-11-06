Elim Where the Israelites Camped

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #WellsofElim #ProjectTruthBeam #Israelites #MountSinai
This is Elim of the Bible!
Exodus 15:27 "Then they came to Elim, where there were twelve wells of water and seventy palm trees; so they camped there by the waters."
Today this place is called Tayyib al Ism Oasis. This is thought to be Elim and it is on their route to Magna. There is no palm trees on the way through this wadi and the you come to this place and it is covered in palm trees.
The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God!
