BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1029 Dr. Judy Mikovits 7/16/22
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
612 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
1191 views • July 16, 2022

Dr. Mikovits is fired up in this interview by Pastor Butch. She explains how God has designed man and what we need to know to live a long healthy life both physically and spiritually. She may very well be in Dr. Fauci's worst nightmares.

Welcome to Call To Decision –

Current Events and Bible Prophesy Studies are usually held on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month.

The following live video and audio streaming times are all Eastern US

10:30 AM to 11:15 AM is open phone line for Prayers and Testimonies.

11:15 AM to 11:30 AM is music interlude

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM is the first teaching session (usually current events)

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM is a second music interlude

1:00 PM to

2:00 PM is a second session (usually teaching or prophesy study)

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993 (If you get a busy signal immediately hang up and try later)

The video live-stream is on livestream.com (Search Phillip Hudok)

The Ministry Website is pastorbutch.com or calltodecision.com,

The Ministry order and info Phone numbers are 1-304-846-4448 and 800-777-4403

The Ministry office hours with Pastor Butch are Thursdays from 8-4 PM

For an established legal and lawful freedom to contract website, visit www.hudok.info

All shows can be ordered on DVD or CD and are posted on Brighteon, Bitchute, and Rumble

Call to Decision is now carried by the Truthbetold radio network. For details visit truthbetoldnetwork.org

Keywords
pastorphilcall to decisionctdmphilliphudokbutchpaugh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

Willow Tohi
NIH&#8217;s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

NIH’s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

Belle Carter
U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

Coco Somers
Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

HRS Editors
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy