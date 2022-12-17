Staying Warm Without Burning Your House Down - A Safer Burner

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support Nick's Next Project
@nicksnextproject535
I've used a cheap diesel air heaters for two winters now to supplement a pellet stove. This video shows my experience and the methods that I used.
Affiliate links:
Diesel Air Heater: https://amzn.to/3MiTiSs (Slightly different LCD screen than mine. These seem to change regularly)
Wall Thimbles / Collars: https://amzn.to/3UZO0yt
Filter: https://amzn.to/3T7inlx (some commenters have pointed out this may restrict air flow and negatively impact the heater but I am still using mine currently)
Handheld CO Detector: https://amzn.to/3Vh1mHq
3/16 fuel line: https://amzn.to/3rG8IXp
My piping is 3" vent pipe.
I tried to get the sound level of the heater on camera but it was not picking up midway through the video but I have included the Db levels.
Disclaimer: This video is for entertainment purposes only and should not be replicated. I do not recommend that anyone install one of these heaters in a house.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.