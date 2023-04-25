China - Financial Capital of the World in 2032

2:39 China preparing for war - selling US Dollars
2:06 Chinese Strongman
2 clips, 4:45.
Top 4 banks in the world:
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China $5.1-trillion
China Construction Bank $4.31-trillion
Agricultural Bank of China $4.16-trillion
Bank of China $3.74-trillion
Note: US & Europe are emerging communist governments (authoritarian pipsqueaks) when matched up agains the old experienced communists (China & Russia).
