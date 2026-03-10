Iraq: US C-RAM activity in Baghdad!

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C-RAM activity in Baghdad!
(while trying to find more info about this video... not sure, but I read somewhere else, that this was used to strike a drone, too much money wasted for a drone) Cynthia
There are also reports of explosions at the US Victoria Base in Baghdad!
More: So I looked at how much it cost... AI overview said:
C-RAM shots are considered expensive in terms of ammo consumption, with a single 2-to-3 second engagement costing between $8,100 and over $18,000+ due to the high rate of fire (up to 4,500 rounds per minute). This video is 10 seconds, shooting may have started sooner... ?