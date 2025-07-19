Democrats Facing Identity Crisis as Midterm Elections Get Closer

Midterm Elections are Not Looking Good for Democrats!

Democrats Only Message for Midterm Elections is Demonize Donald Trump. The Democrats Low Poll Numbers Hurt 2026 Midterm Election Chances. Usually, Opposing Party Wins Seats at Midterm Elections, But Not in 2026. If Democrats Win Power at Midterm Elections, They Will Impeach Trump Again. If Republicans Win Midterm Elections in 2026, Trump Agenda Will be Enacted. To Save Trump Agenda, Democrats Must Lose 2026 Midterm Elections!





To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!





Our Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana - https://www.explorelouisiana.com





Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

718-869-9020.





Empowering Ya's Books

https://empoweringwithtaft.com





Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





#jeffcrouere, #bidenhealth #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary