Daniel’s prophecy exactly 2520 days from Feast of Trumpets Oct. 23, 2025 to Feast of Atonement 2032

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). God showed me today, because we real Christians are his friends & his brothers, that from the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah this year on October 23, 2025 in which the rapture may take place to the Feast of Atonement Yom Kippur on September 15, 2032 at Jesus’ Second-Coming at Armageddon which is the date Jesus gave Joshua, there are exactly 2520 days (7 years Tribulation Age judgment), which is the number of days that God gave us in his Bible through Daniel’s prophecy of two 3 and a half year periods of 1260 days or 42 months (42 months x 30 days in the Hebrew month) or what the Bible calls “a time, times, and half a time”. This is why Jesus told Joshua, “I will return to rapture my Bride my Church in a matter of days”. Therefore, October 22, 2025 sunset 6:00 p.m. Jerusalem time is a high-watch rapture day and hour on the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah, which is called the feast in which “no one knows the day or the hour”. Jesus told Joshua that he will return to rapture his Church Saints and Bride on September 23, 2025. “Septem” means the “seventh month” in Latin, and September used to be the seven month in the ancient Roman calendar, which was used during the time Jesus was here on the earth. God’s Hebrew month of “Tishri”, in which the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah always starts according to God’s command in the Bible, is the seventh month in the Hebrew calendar, which often lands in September of our current modern Gregorian calendar, which also used to be the seventh month until Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite feminist witch “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” changed it to try to confuse God’s Christians. In other words, when Jesus was telling Joshua that he was going to return on September 23, 2025 to rapture his “Bride of Christ” Church Saints, he was most likely telling Joshua that he was coming back to rapture his real Christians on the 23rd day of the seventh month. That is not the current modern day Satanists’ Gregorian “September” ninth month, which used to be the seventh month in Jesus’ days 2000 years ago, but rather, Jesus was referring to the “September” (“septem” means “seven”) seventh month of his own God’s Hebrew calendar which is the month called “Tishri”. The feast of trumpets always begins the Tishri month seventh month or “september”. In Exodus 12:2, God commanded that Nisan (the month of the Feast of Passover) in spring of new beginnings be the beginning of the New Year, so Tishri is the seventh month according to God. The seventh month of Tishri always begins at the new moon sighting of the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah when the sliver of the new moon is observed. In God’s Hebrew calendar, the next day begins at sundown of the previous day. Therefore, if sundown on October 22, 2025 is at 5:59 p.m., that means 6:00 p.m. begins the 23rd day of October. If Jesus said he will return on the 23rd, it would make sense, because the 2025 Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah begins on the 23rd day of October this year, which would be the seventh month of God’s Hebrew calendar or “September” in the Roman Latin language. What Jesus told Joshua makes complete sense. The Feast of Trumpets could not be on September 23-24, because of three reasons, as I mentioned in my previous daily sermon & video: 1) The barley harvest this year was not ripe “aviv” by the Passover feast’s “omer” bread, 2) It was not yet the Spring equinox for the Feast of Passover, 3) It was not yet the autumn equinox for the Feast of Trumpets.





