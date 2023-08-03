Create New Account
2yrs ago July 27 2021 Mexico President Discusses Child Covid Vaccines Pharmaceutical Companies & Booster Shots
2yrs ago July 27 2021 Mexico President Discusses Child Covid Vaccines Pharmaceutical Companies & Booster ShotsGobierno de Méxicohttps://youtu.be/9Zt0hiBnp1Q?t=5609


July 27th


Mexico President

Andrés Manuel López Obrador


Secretariat of Health

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez

censorshipclownworldwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmasksagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicoperationwarpspeedmedialiescurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecitiesmsmlies

