EARTH'S CORE IS STOPPING & REVERSING DIRECTION-WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/environment/a42623052/earths-inner-core-stopped-spinning/ https://nowthisnews.com/news/earths-core-might-have-stopped-spinning-to-prepare-for-a-rotation-reversal https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/here-s-what-you-need-to-know-about-earth-s-core-reversing-its-spinning-direction/ar-AA16HBCd *Pole Shift Speed Increasing So Fast NOAA.Gov Issues Notification*Off Grid Living* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2_-R9KjzRQ&t=356s https://watchers.news/2023/01/24/seismic-data-reveals-surprising-pause-in-earths-inner-core-rotation-and-a-shift-in-direction/ https://www.ngdc.noaa.gov/geomag/WMM/data/WMMReports/WMM2015_Performance_White_Paper_Short.pdf https://watchers.news/2023/01/24/new-study-reveals-advanced-understanding-of-plate-tectonics/ https://www.sott.net/article/476560-A-seismic-climate-connection https://www.sciencealert.com/australia-s-about-to-move-1-5-metres-to-the-north https://watchers.news/2023/01/24/very-deep-m6-4-earthquake-hits-santiago-del-estero-argentina/

