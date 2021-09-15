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Beware of Fake "Resistance" to Mandates
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1060 views • September 15, 2021
Politics, as Richard Henry Lee put it, is “the science of fraud.” And when it comes to resisting new federal mandates, expect plenty of that science. In this episode, learn the top-4 ways politicians pretend to be on the side of the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: September 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: September 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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