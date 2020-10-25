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What is Ezekiel Warning to Britain, North America, France and Northwest European countries?
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91 views • October 25, 2020
Ezekiel was appointed a watchman to the House of Israel. Yet, he was a prisoner of war and was unable to deliver his message to the Old Testament House of Israel. Thus, his message has remained for the modern House of Israel whose descendants are now living in Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United States of America, France, countries of Benelux and the countries of Scandinavia
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