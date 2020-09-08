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The Illusion of Choice: Trump & Biden at RNC & DNC Conventions Emphasize Coming MANDATORY Vaccine
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64 views • September 08, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from HighImpactTV
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_NpYkYSW-xUj2C_4EAvcQ
Original title: RNC & DNC CON-Vention - Something HUUUUGE They ALL Agreed On?
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs_NpYkYSW-xUj2C_4EAvcQ
Original title: RNC & DNC CON-Vention - Something HUUUUGE They ALL Agreed On?
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