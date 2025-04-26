"The complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions by our forces on other critical sectors of the front, bringing the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer." — Putin announces the complete liberation of the Kursk Region.

🐻 Doesn’t sound like a peace deal is coming anytime soon...

Adding:

Ukrainian media, citing sources, report that a second meeting between Zelensky and Trump — which officials in Kiev had claimed would take place after the Pope's funeral — never happened.

Earlier, Zelensky’s spokesman, Serhiy Nykyforov, had confirmed that the two presidents briefly met inside St. Peter’s Basilica, speaking for about 15 minutes. According to Nykyforov, both sides had agreed to continue discussions later the same day, and their teams were working to organize a second meeting.

However, Trump has already departed Rome, and no further talks took place.

Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, confirmed that a second meeting with Donald Trump in Rome did not take place.