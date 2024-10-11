Media's Manipulation

CRINGE ALERTS: Enemies Of The People

* Just weeks after CBS News moderators muted J.D. Vance’s mic at the VP debate, the network was caught airing a deceptively dirty edit of Kamala Harris’ interview on “60 Minutes”.

* In the clip they promoted, s/he couldn’t articulate her policy; but in the final cut, her answer was coherent.

* Team Trump is demanding CBS release the raw interview.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (10 October 2024)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1844544814349680749