Americans are bringing forces into the region right now but a ceasefire means no military movements - clip 3

"By no means are the Americans capable of continuing sustained war."

Mohsen Rezaei on ceasefire violations: The Americans are bringing forces into the region right now but a ceasefire means no military movements. The Americans are afraid of sustained war, but we are not worried. We can continue the war, and these are the last opportunities the Americans have found.

"I heard America said, 'Yes, we destroyed Iran's naval forces.' Well, go to the Strait of Hormuz then! Go — why don't you go? They say we destroyed their air defense. Then why did the F-16s fall? There's not a day that the ground forces boys don't tell me: 'Brother Mohsen, tell them to come somewhere.' We wish these American soldiers and officers would come. After all, we are ground forces. They know the ground forces are strong."

Also, he said on another video, here's just the description:

"If they come to the coasts, even if they come further, it's excellent. Then we'll capture THOUSANDS of prisoners."

Mohsen Rezaei: The IRGC and Army ground forces announced, sir, either attack us or allow us to attack. We're tired of this state of readiness. We haven't brought the ground forces in yet. Currently we mainly have aerospace, drone warfare, air defense, and naval warfare. On rumors of US occupying Chabahar or the Makran coast:

"There's not a day that the ground forces boys don't tell me: 'Brother Mohsen, tell them to come somewhere.' We wish these American soldiers and officers would come."

Adding: from, Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf:

Resistance and Iran are one soul, both in war and in ceasefire.

America should withdraw from "Israel First" mistake.