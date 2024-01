Wo With Bo (Part 10) | Will the Depopulation & Central Bank Digital Currency Agenda Be Stopped? "Satan Had His Plans & Then God Showed Up!" - Bo Polny + Will Bo Polny Change His Name to "E-BO-LA Polny?"

FDA-Approved Drugs Nitazoxanide (NTZ) and Monoclonal Antibodies 'Inhibit' Ebola - READ - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/fda-approved-drugs-nitazoxanide-ntz





New Bat Lab Proposed Despite CDC's Past 'Serious Safety Violations While Working with Bioterror Pathogens' in Colorado - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bat-lab-proposed-despite-cdcs





Vaccines Underway for All 9 of W.H.O.'s 'Epidemic Potential' Diseases—Is Bird Flu 'Disease X'? - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/vaccines-underway-for-all-9-of-whos





*********************************************************************************

Want to Protect Your Wealth? Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation, Central Bank Digital Currencies and the New Gold-Backed BRICS Currency by Scheduling a FREE Consultation with Beverly Hills Precious Metals At: www.BH-PM.com

*********************************************************************************

The ReAwaken America Tour Heads to the Home of Lockdowns, Motown (Detroit, Michigan) & It's Going to Be Profound (June 7th & 8th 2024)!!! Join General Flynn, Eric Trump & Team America Today! Request Tickets Today Via Text: 918-851-0102

*Request Tickets Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*Request Tickets Today Via Text At 918-851-0102

*Scholarship Tickets Are Available to Make This Event Affordable for Everyone





The ReAwaken America Tour Heads to the Home of Lockdowns, Motown (Detroit, Michigan) & It's Going to Be Profound (June 7th & 8th 2024) | Join General Flynn, Eric & Lara Trump, Kash Patel, Dr. Stella, Mel K & Team America | June 7-8 2024





*****************************************************************************

Request Tickets to the Detroit, Michigan June 7th & 8th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************





**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/