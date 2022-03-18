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Crackhead Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell is Back! 'It's Just Russian Disinformation' [17.03.2022]
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153 views • March 18, 2022
The "Laptop from Hell" is back... With a Vengeance....
When a drug-addled Hunter Biden abandoned his waterlogged computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019, just six days before his father announced his candidacy for the United States presidency, it became the ticking time bomb in the shadows of Joe Biden's campaign.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Hunter+Biden%27s+Laptop+From+Hell&;t=h_&ia=web
109,575 views Mar 17, 2022
Memology 101
504K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lt7A20946zA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
When a drug-addled Hunter Biden abandoned his waterlogged computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019, just six days before his father announced his candidacy for the United States presidency, it became the ticking time bomb in the shadows of Joe Biden's campaign.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Hunter+Biden%27s+Laptop+From+Hell&;t=h_&ia=web
109,575 views Mar 17, 2022
Memology 101
504K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lt7A20946zA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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