Episode 172: Why Am I Eating Healthy And Exercising But Not Losing Weight with JJ Virgin

JJ virgin shares her secrets about why women struggle to lose weight. She gives the secrets to a broken metabolism and how to fix it so you can have a lean body well past 40. Is intermittent fasting healthy? JJ shares how intermittent fasting can be healthy but also the ticks to moving in and out of intermittent fasting and the ketogenic diet to optimize your weight. Are you tired of stepping on the scale and gaining 2-3 lb in 24 hours? Well, It’s not fat it’s inflammation and water weight. All you have to do is look back at what you ate in that 24-hour period of time and find the culprit and adjust your diet to get the scale to move in the right direction again. Weight loss is about getting healthy not just dieting!

Do not miss these highlights:

10:28 We’ve all had some metabolic damage, and for a lot of us, it’s not actually your fault, you’ve been duped by misinformation.

11:02 You have to get healthy in order for your body to drop fat.

12:19 The three key things to a better metabolism and a healthy body -Body Composition – Blood Sugar Balance – Great Sleep.

13:06 Toxins circulating in your body are damaging, they storm in your fat and make you more insulin resistant.

15:31 If you’re doing things and they are not working, that’s actually just vital information.

16:34 The sicker you are the farther back in your ancestry, you have to go.

17:26 Your body is not supposed to be eating all the time, you’ve got to have this time for your body to get past digestion, and start restoration.

22:16 Build a plate that starts with protein first because everything builds around protein.

27:48 Why some people that have done great on keto, have greatly lost weight, but later on started gaining weight, and starting Keto doesn’t work again.

32:53 If you’re eating well and exercising, but you’re not sleeping, you’re at risk for obesity.

34:24 Some don’t differentiate fat carbs and protein. They just focus on how many calories they burn, and that would lead them into a spiral problem.

41:38 Focus on having a healthy body and not on how you lose weight because a healthy body burns stored fat for fuel, a healthy body holds on to a built muscle, and a healthy body detoxifies.

About our Guest:

JJ Virgin CNS, BCHN, EP-C

Triple-board certified nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer JJ Virgin is a passionate advocate of eating and exercising smarter. JJ helps people stay fired up and healthy as they age, so they feel the best they ever have at age 40+.

JJ is a prominent TV and media personality, whose previous features include co-host of TLC’s Freaky Eaters, 2 years as the on-camera nutritionist for Weight Loss Challenges on Dr. Phil, and numerous appearances on PBS, Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Access Hollywood, and the TODAY Show. She also speaks regularly and has shared the stage with notables including Seth Godin, Lisa Nichols, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Hyman, Dan Buettner, and Mary Morrissey.

JJ is the author of four NY Times bestsellers: The Virgin Diet, The Virgin Diet Cookbook, JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet, and JJ Virgin’s Sugar Impact Diet Cookbook. Her latest book, Warrior Mom: 7 Secrets to Bold, Brave Resilience, shows caregivers everywhere how to be strong, positive leaders for their families, while exploring the inspirational lessons JJ learned as she fought for her own son’s life.

JJ hosts the popular Ask the Health Expert podcast, with over 11 million downloads and growing. She also regularly writes for Rodale Wellness, Mind Body Green, and other major blogs and magazines. JJ is also a business coach and founded the premier health entrepreneur event and community, The Mindshare Summit.

https://jjvirgin.com/