In "Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse," Andrei Martyanov argues that the United States faces a systemic crisis rooted in the dysfunction of its political institutions, media and economic base. Martyanov highlights how unsubstantiated stories illustrate the media's role in perpetuating political agendas rather than providing truth. He also points to the Deep State, primarily aligned with the Democratic Party, as a factor driving the erosion of trust in institutions. The book further explores the decline of American manufacturing, the rise of food insecurity and the nation's waning global influence. Martyanov contends that the current elites, on both the left and right, are incapable of addressing these issues and that a fundamental rethinking of America's values and future is necessary to avert the predicted collapse.





