US Religious Funding Policy Shift: Why It Matters

📋As the world teeters on the edge of chaos, The Last Christian presents a powerful hour of uncompromised truth, breaking down the weekend’s most urgent global headlines through the lens of Bible prophecy and unshakable hope in Christ.

From escalating war in the Middle East to shifting alliances in the East and growing pressure on the Western Church—this broadcast exposes what the "mainstream" Propaganda media won’t. Discover what it all means, what to watch next, and how to stand firm in faith amid a world in crisis.

🔹 Israel and Iran on the brink

🔹 China's war drills and Russia’s military moves

🔹 U.S. religious funding—open door or spiritual trap?

🔹 The rise of global digital systems and prophetic convergence

This is not fear-driven news. This is the truth of God's Word declared in boldness—calling the Church to discern the times and prepare for Christ’s return.

📅 Airs: Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT

📺 Watch or Listen Anytime On-Demand at: https://www.LastChristian.net/