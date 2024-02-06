Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🍳 Breakfast Dilemma: Sugar Vs. Superfoods 🥗
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

👶Don't let sugar be your breakfast downfall. 🍏🥞

👩 Dr. Jack A. Gilbert a Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine suggest ditching sugar for high-fiber, polyphenol-rich options like yogurt, granola, and berries. 🍓

🎙️ https://bit.ly/41vl2Lh

🤔 But here's the dilemma: we lack studies to truly understand the best morning routine. 📚📜

🧐 What's clear? Intermittent fasting offers metabolic perks. 💖

🔍 👁️ Learn more about the eye opening conversation by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔗✨

Keywords
gut healthhealthy eatingintermittent fasting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket