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Tanzania says it's free from Covid-19 and rejects vaccine
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70 views • March 19, 2021
TRT World, February 9, 2021
The world has found a common approach to dealing with Covid-19, but there are some outliers, like #Tanzania. Back In June, President John Magufuli declared his country to be free of the disease. In the months that have followed, he and other government officials have made fun of masks, openly questioned if testing works, and teased neighbouring countries which have imposed restrictions on movement. Magufuli is also denying Tanzanians a Covid-19 vaccine.
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Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cqtEn_zXqA
The world has found a common approach to dealing with Covid-19, but there are some outliers, like #Tanzania. Back In June, President John Magufuli declared his country to be free of the disease. In the months that have followed, he and other government officials have made fun of masks, openly questioned if testing works, and teased neighbouring countries which have imposed restrictions on movement. Magufuli is also denying Tanzanians a Covid-19 vaccine.
- Also available on TRT World -
Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
https://www.youtube.com/c/trtworld/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cqtEn_zXqA
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