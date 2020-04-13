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What is a BOB And Why Do You Need One?
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29 views • April 13, 2020
With everyone asking for suggestions about what to put into their Bug Out Bag (BOB), I thought about making a video about what a BOB is and it's intended purpose.
Note: the material in the video is used as education and not for profit. All items came from the web and if you are the copyright owner and you are miffed that I'm using it to inform or educate others, you shouldn't have posted it freely in the first place.
Note: the material in the video is used as education and not for profit. All items came from the web and if you are the copyright owner and you are miffed that I'm using it to inform or educate others, you shouldn't have posted it freely in the first place.
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