© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is For Your Safety.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
603 views • May 22, 2020
Articles up loaded here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/05/global-lawful-rebellion-against-treason-sedition-what-is-the-truth-about-the-deep-state-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-wake-everyone-up-8890.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2020/05/this-is-for-your-safety-elderly-couple-in-their-home-in-canada-forcibly-taken-to-hospital-by-police-for-their-safety-2605.html
2,946,945 Views
David J Harris Jr.Like Page
May 20 at 10:50 AM
Well here you have it... elderly couple removed by force and taken to the hospital for their own safety... This took place in Canada, could it be coming to the US?
Dumbed down fluoridated Order followers that do not understand how $%^&*(g STUPID they are. Wake up time people! You had better wake up fast! We are on a slippery slope!
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/05/global-lawful-rebellion-against-treason-sedition-what-is-the-truth-about-the-deep-state-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-wake-everyone-up-8890.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2020/05/this-is-for-your-safety-elderly-couple-in-their-home-in-canada-forcibly-taken-to-hospital-by-police-for-their-safety-2605.html
2,946,945 Views
David J Harris Jr.Like Page
May 20 at 10:50 AM
Well here you have it... elderly couple removed by force and taken to the hospital for their own safety... This took place in Canada, could it be coming to the US?
Dumbed down fluoridated Order followers that do not understand how $%^&*(g STUPID they are. Wake up time people! You had better wake up fast! We are on a slippery slope!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.