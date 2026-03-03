The "Pillaging Phase" of American Collapse, an interview with Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we witnessing a corporate-style liquidation of a nation? Buy it, strip it, extract every asset, and move on. Instead of investing in education, infrastructure, and STEM, wealth funnels upward while ordinary citizens struggle with housing and debt. When young people can’t afford homes or futures, decline becomes generational.
#EconomicCollapse #WealthGap #Infrastructure #FutureOfAmerica #MiddleClass #Finance
